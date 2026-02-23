Reynan dos Santos News: Returns to action
Dos Santos (hamstring) finished scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with three rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes of Sunday's 120-119 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.
Dos Santos had been sidelined since early December with a hamstring issue, and he was given a modest workload in his first game back. His minutes will likely trend up going forward.
Reynan dos Santos
Free Agent
