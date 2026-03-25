Reynan dos Santos News: Scores 20 points in loss

Dos Santos recorded 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 114-94 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Dos Santos led his team in points with a solid effort from the field against the G League Suns. It was his second-best scoring mark in 19 appearances this season, and his averages increased to 10.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 assists per game. The Brazilian has become a consistent starter since late February after missing a significant part of the campaign due to injury.