Richaun Holmes Injury: Done for night with shoulder injury

Holmes has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a right shoulder contusion, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

He'll finish the contest with two points (1-1 FG) across two minutes. Tristan Vukcevic will serve as the Wizards' top backup option at center for the remainder of the contest. Holmes can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set Thursday versus the Magic.