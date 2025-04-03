Fantasy Basketball
Richaun Holmes headshot

Richaun Holmes Injury: Doubtful Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 10:58am

Holmes (shoulder) has been listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Holmes suffered a shoulder injury two minutes into Wednesday's game against the Kings and didn't return to the game. The injury has him trending toward missing the second game of a back-to-back Thursday against Orlando. Tristan Vukcevic and JT Thor may see a boost in minutes due to Holmes' potential absence.

