Richaun Holmes Injury: Doubtful Thursday
Holmes (shoulder) has been listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Holmes suffered a shoulder injury two minutes into Wednesday's game against the Kings and didn't return to the game. The injury has him trending toward missing the second game of a back-to-back Thursday against Orlando. Tristan Vukcevic and JT Thor may see a boost in minutes due to Holmes' potential absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now