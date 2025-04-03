Richaun Holmes Injury: Doubtful to play Thursday
Holmes (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Holmes suffered a right shoulder contusion late in the first quarter of Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Kings and didn't return. The injury has him trending toward missing the second game of a back-to-back Thursday, which would leave Tristan Vukcevic as the clear top backup option at center behind starter Alex Sarr.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now