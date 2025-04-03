Fantasy Basketball
Richaun Holmes Injury: Doubtful to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 6:39am

Holmes (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Holmes suffered a right shoulder contusion late in the first quarter of Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Kings and didn't return. The injury has him trending toward missing the second game of a back-to-back Thursday, which would leave Tristan Vukcevic as the clear top backup option at center behind starter Alex Sarr.

