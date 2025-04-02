Fantasy Basketball
Richaun Holmes headshot

Richaun Holmes Injury: Heads to locker room Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 6:37am

Holmes exited Wednesday's game against Sacramento in the first quarter with an an apparent injury and made a trip to the locker room, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Holmes posted two points (1-1 FG) in two minutes before checking out of the contest with 1:09 remaining in the opening period. If Holmes is unable to return, Tristan Vukcevic would handle any backup minutes at center available behind Alex Sarr for the remainder of the contest.

