Richaun Holmes headshot

Richaun Holmes Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Holmes (ankle) is ruled questionable for Friday's game against Chicago.

Holmes has only played in six games so far this season, but he is coming off a season-high in minutes (27) and rebounds (11) in Wednesday's game versus Philadelphia due to Alexandre Sarr's absence. If Holmes can't play, Anthony Gill will likely backup Sarr (questionable with illness) and Jonas Valanciunas.

Richaun Holmes
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
