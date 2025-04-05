Richaun Holmes Injury: Questionable vs. Boston
Holmes (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Holmes is trending toward returning to the floor for the Wizards on Sunday in Boston after missing Thursday's game against the Magic due to a shoulder issue. The veteran big man is averaging 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 64.7 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now