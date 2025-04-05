Fantasy Basketball
Richaun Holmes Injury: Questionable vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 7:51pm

Holmes (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Holmes is trending toward returning to the floor for the Wizards on Sunday in Boston after missing Thursday's game against the Magic due to a shoulder issue. The veteran big man is averaging 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 64.7 percent from the field.

