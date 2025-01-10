Fantasy Basketball
Richaun Holmes headshot

Richaun Holmes News: Cleared to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 3:43pm

Holmes (ankle) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Holmes will shake off a questionable tag and suit up without missing a game due to the sprained right ankle. The big man has appeared in only six games this season, though he is coming off season highs in minutes, rebounds, assists and blocks in Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia. With Alexandre Sarr (illness) available, Holmes likely won't see significant playing time Friday.

