Richaun Holmes News: Efficient off bench

Holmes tallied eight points (4-5 FG), eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 15 minutes in Monday's 120-94 loss to the Heat.

Holmes missed just one shot and made his presence felt on the glass Monday. The 31-year-old center has struggled to find consistent playing time lately, currently third on the depth chart behind Alex Sarr and Tristan Vukcevic. Holmes has appeared in four of the Wizards' last 10 games, averaging 6.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 15.3 minutes during that stretch.