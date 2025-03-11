Richaun Holmes News: Ejected Tuesday

Holmes was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Pistons after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 31-year-old center was tossed after elbowing Ausar Thompson in the mouth while protecting the ball, per Sankofa. Holmes will finish the game with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes.