Richaun Holmes News: Perfect from field Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Holmes closed with 20 points (7-7 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Holmes has started the Wizards' last three games due to the absence of Alex Sarr (ankle), but the veteran big man has been playing at a high level when called upon duty. He's scored in double digits in each of his last six starts and is averaging a robust line of 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in his seven outings with the first unit this season.

