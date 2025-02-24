Richaun Holmes News: Productive in starting role

Holmes amassed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 29 minutes during Sunday's 110-90 loss to Orlando.

Holmes received his fifth start over the Wizards' last seven games due to Alex Sarr's ankle issues, and he delivered another solid performance. The veteran big man has scored in double digits in four of those outings and has racked up two double-doubles in that span. Holmes' fantasy value will be strictly tied to Sarr's availability, and he can be a solid streaming option when Sarr isn't available.