Richaun Holmes News: Puts up 17 points

Holmes notched 17 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 131-121 loss to San Antonio.

Alex Sarr (ankle) has missed the past seven games for Washington and it's unclear when he'll get the green light to return. Holmes scored a season-high 17 points in the loss, and he's gaining attention as a viable streamer for the short term.