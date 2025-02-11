Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Richaun Holmes headshot

Richaun Holmes News: Puts up 17 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Holmes notched 17 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 131-121 loss to San Antonio.

Alex Sarr (ankle) has missed the past seven games for Washington and it's unclear when he'll get the green light to return. Holmes scored a season-high 17 points in the loss, and he's gaining attention as a viable streamer for the short term.

Richaun Holmes
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now