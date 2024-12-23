Richaun Holmes News: Rare appearance Monday

Holmes supplied zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds in three minutes during Monday's 123-105 loss to the Thunder.

Holmes suited up for just the fourth time all season, having now played a total of 24 minutes. Despite once being somewhat of a strong per-minute producer, Holmes' playing time has dwindled in recent seasons, to the point where he is no longer a part of the rotation, even on a team with nothing to play for.