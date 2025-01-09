Richaun Holmes News: Season-high 11 rebounds in loss

Holmes ended Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the 76ers with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 27 minutes.

Holmes played the most minutes in a game this season during Wednesday's loss to the 76ers, finishing with a season-high 11 rebounds. It was only the sixth game the big man has played for Washington during the 2024-25 campaign, but he could get more time if he can continue to crash the glass and be a force defensive with his shot-blocking ability.