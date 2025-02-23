Richaun Holmes News: Starting Sunday vs. Orlando

Holmes is in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Magic on Sunday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Holmes has come off the bench for the Wizards' last two games, but he will return to the starting lineup Sunday due to the absence of Alex Sarr (ankle). Holmes has started in four games this season, and over that span he has averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over 28.8 minutes per game.