Ricky Council News: Back in rotation

Council notched six points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one steal in nine minutes during Monday's 121-108 victory over Charlotte.

After two straight DNPs via coach's decision, Council has totaled 30 minutes over the last two games, which coincides with Jared McCain's (knee) injury. Caleb Martin (shoulder) should be back in action soon, so Council isn't guaranteed a consistent role, even with McCain done for the season.