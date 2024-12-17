Fantasy Basketball
Ricky Council headshot

Ricky Council News: Back in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 1:12pm

Council notched six points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one steal in nine minutes during Monday's 121-108 victory over Charlotte.

After two straight DNPs via coach's decision, Council has totaled 30 minutes over the last two games, which coincides with Jared McCain's (knee) injury. Caleb Martin (shoulder) should be back in action soon, so Council isn't guaranteed a consistent role, even with McCain done for the season.

Ricky Council
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
