Ricky Council headshot

Ricky Council News: Back to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 3:38pm

Council is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

After flirting with a triple-double in Sunday's loss to Boston, Council will revert back to Philadelphia's bench Wednesday in the return of Joel Embiid (knee). Over 36 games from the 76ers' second unit this season, Council has averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.6 threes in 13.3 minutes, diminishing most of his fantasy value.

Ricky Council
Philadelphia 76ers
