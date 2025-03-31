Ricky Council News: Double-doubles in loss

Council notched 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Raptors.

The 76ers were missing a total of 10 players Sunday, allowing Council to step into a featured role. His overall fantasy production has left a lot to be desired, however, as he's averaging12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 three-pointers on 32.7 percent shooting over his last four games with a total of zero steals and one block in that span.