Ricky Council News: Drops 12 points in blowout loss

Council closed Monday's 142-110 loss to the Bulls with 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists over 23 minutes.

Council tied the club's bench high in points, and his 23 minutes marked his most playing time since Feb. 2. Additionally, the 23-year-old racked up a team-high three steals, tying his season high. Council has seen inconsistent run of late, playing single-digit minutes in six of the club's last eight outings. The second-year forward has failed to score in five of those eight appearances.