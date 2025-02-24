Fantasy Basketball
Ricky Council News: Drops 12 points in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 9:12pm

Council closed Monday's 142-110 loss to the Bulls with 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists over 23 minutes.

Council tied the club's bench high in points, and his 23 minutes marked his most playing time since Feb. 2. Additionally, the 23-year-old racked up a team-high three steals, tying his season high. Council has seen inconsistent run of late, playing single-digit minutes in six of the club's last eight outings. The second-year forward has failed to score in five of those eight appearances.

Ricky Council
Philadelphia 76ers
