Ricky Council headshot

Ricky Council News: Flirts with triple-double Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Council accumulated 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to Boston.

Council made his fourth start of the season for the 76ers in the absence of Eric Gordon (knee), flirting with what would've been his first career triple-double Sunday. Council has averaged 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 three-pointers per game with Philadelphia's first unit this year, so the 23-year-old swingman should carry some decent streaming appeal if Gordon remains out for Tuesday's tilt against the Mavericks.

