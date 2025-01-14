Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ricky Council headshot

Ricky Council News: Getting starting nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 3:46pm

Council is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Council will make his first career start Tuesday due to Tyrese Maxey (hand), Kyle Lowry (hip), Paul George (ankle), Caleb Martin (groin) and KJ Martin (foot) all being out. Due to this injury crisis in Philadelphia, Council will likely log significantly more than his season average of 12.6 minutes per contest.

Ricky Council
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now