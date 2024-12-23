Fantasy Basketball
Ricky Council headshot

Ricky Council News: Good to go against San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Council (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Spurs, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Council has missed two games since Dec. 6 due to right knee soreness, but he will suit up for Monday's contest. He's managed to suit up in each of the 76ers' last four games, and over that span he has averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 16.0 minutes per game.

Ricky Council
Philadelphia 76ers
