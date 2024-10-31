Ricky Council News: Logs seven minutes Wednesday

Council notched two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in seven minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 loss to Detroit.

Council saw limited run again Wednesday, breaking into the rotation for the third time this season. In fact, the only game in which he didn't play was their solitary win against the Pacers. Given he is typically being utilized in games that are non-competitive, Council's fantasy outlook is relatively bleak.