Ricky Council headshot

Ricky Council News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Council is not in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Heat on Saturday, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Council has started in the 76ers' last two games, but he'll cede his spot in the starting five to Quentin Grimes. Council has averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 28.5 minutes per game across his last 10 outings, though he's shot just 36.0 percent from the field and 22.8 percent from three over that span.

Ricky Council
Philadelphia 76ers
