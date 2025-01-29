Ricky Council News: Pops for 16 off bench Tuesday

Council amassed 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 118-104 win over the Lakers.

The second-year forward continues to give the Sixers useful minutes as they deal with a number of injuries. Council has played at least 20 minutes in four of his last seven appearances and scored in double digits each time, averaging 10.6 points, 4.0 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.