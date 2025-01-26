Ricky Council News: Rejoins parent club

The 76ers recalled Council from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Council will be available for the 76ers' next game Tuesday versus the Lakers and could be in line for a meaningful role in the rotation, depending on the status of Paul George (finger). The second-year forward had logged just 11 total minutes over the 76ers' last two games, so he was sent to the G League on Sunday to get some meaningful run. He played 37 minutes Sunday in the Blue Coats' 111-102 win over the Greensboro Swarm, finishing with 29 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.