Ricky Council News: Scores season-high 19 points
Council ended with 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 132-123 loss to Atlanta.
Council has found a way to produce solid numbers despite being primarily rooted in a bench role. However, he's not a consistent performer, and his fantasy upside isn't very high because of that same lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis. That said, this was the 17th time that Council has scored in double digits this season, and 13 of those contests, including this season-high scoring output, came off the bench. Council is averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in five March outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now