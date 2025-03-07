Ricky Council News: Sent to G League

Philadelphia assigned Council to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Friday.

Council will likely make his second G League appearance of the season Friday in Delaware's matchup with the Greensboro Swarm, but the second-year forward will presumably be back with the 76ers for their next game Sunday versus the Jazz. He had appeared in 18 of the 76ers' last 19 games, averaging 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 13.3 minutes per contest.