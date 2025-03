Council will start in Sunday's game against Toronto, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 23-year-old forward will rejoin the starting five due to Guerschon Yabusele (knee) being sidelined. Council has started in five games this month, averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 31.2 minutes per contest.