Riley Minix Injury: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Minix (undisclosed) didn't play in the G League Austin Spurs' 115-84 win over the Raptors 905 on Saturday.

Minix is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, and in his absence, Kyle Rode served as the team's starting small forward. Minix, who is one of the Spurs' three two-way players, will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League once healthy as he's appeared in only one NBA game so far this season.