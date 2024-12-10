Riley Minix News: Another quality G League outing

Minix posted 27 points (9-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Vipers.

Minix tied for team-highs in points and rebounds during Tuesday's victory. The two-way forward is averaging 20.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.3 minutes across his 12 G League appearances this season.