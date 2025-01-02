Riley Minix News: Effective performance in G League

Minix played 24 minutes Wednesday during the G League Austin Spurs' 121-102 win over the Iowa Wolves and logged 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block.

Minix finished second on the team in points scored behind Kyle Rode's 25 and shot 75.0 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from deep. The two-way player has appeared in just one NBA game so far this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.