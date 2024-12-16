Riley Minix News: Erupts for 27 points
Minix collected 27 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block over 36 minutes Sunday during the G League Austin Spurs' 117-95 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Minix led Austin in scoring and rebounding, and he turned in his best effort on the glass of the 2024-25 campaign. He's gotten off to a hot start to December, now averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals through five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now