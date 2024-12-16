Riley Minix News: Erupts for 27 points

Minix collected 27 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block over 36 minutes Sunday during the G League Austin Spurs' 117-95 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Minix led Austin in scoring and rebounding, and he turned in his best effort on the glass of the 2024-25 campaign. He's gotten off to a hot start to December, now averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals through five appearances.