Riley Minix News: Leads offense in G League loss

Minix generated 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 28 minutes in Thursday's 134-112 G League loss to the Noblesville Boom.

Minix bounced back to the starting lineup for the first time since March 14 following a brief outing off the bench in his previous game. The two-way forward stood out for his efficiency from the field while tallying a few more assists than usual. While he's only an occasional option for the NBA team, Minix should remain useful for the Charge in the final stages of the G League season.