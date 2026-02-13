Riley Minix News: Leads team in scoring in win

Minix accrued 27 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Thursday's 134-124 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Minix posted his second-best scoring output of the season along with his most three-pointers since Feb. 4 during an impactful performance. The forward is now averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game while remaining a regular starter for the Charge in the current campaign.