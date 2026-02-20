Riley Minix News: Logs big double-double in G League

Minix accrued 31 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 124-120 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Minix benefited from a move to center, finishing with a massive all-around output against the Boom. Both the 31 points and the 16 rebounds set season-high marks for him, and the double-double was his third in 13 games since joining Cleveland in January. While he's rarely considered by the NBA squad, Minix should continue to show his skills in the G League while he serves under a two-way deal.