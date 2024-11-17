Riley Minix News: Productive in G League loss

Minix tallied 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Sunday in the G League Austin Spurs' 99-92 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Minix led Austin in scoring during a strong all-around performance. The forward, who is on a two-way contract with the Spurs, has made just appearance at the NBA level this season and will continue to see most of his playing time with Austin in 2024-25.