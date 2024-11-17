Riley Minix News: Productive versus Capitanes

Minix tallied 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 29 minutes in Sunday's 99-92 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Minix did a good job with his 19 points ranking first on the squad and second overall in the weekend's game. The forward, who is on a two-way contract with the Spurs, has recently seen most of his activity in the G League, where he has been deployed as a center.