Riley Minix News: Rare appearance in loss

Minix ended Friday's 124-102 loss to the Hawks with four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) over eight minutes.

Minix appeared for just the eighth time this season, all of which have come during garbage time. Cleveland has very little to play for at this stage, seemingly content with the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Based on what we have seen throughout the season, Minix is unlikely to feature, outside of blowouts.