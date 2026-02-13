Riley Minix News: Signs two-way pact
Minix agreed to a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Minix began the 2025-26 campaign on a two-way deal with the Spurs but was ultimately waived in December. However, he'll latch on with the Cavaliers after spending time with their G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge. The 25-year-old forward will likely continue to spend most of his time with the Charge, but he'll provide emergency depth for the parent club. Over 23 G League outings between the Charge and the Austin Spurs this season, Minix has averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.3 minutes per tilt.
