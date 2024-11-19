Riley Minix News: Tallies 26 points in G League

Minix logged 26 points (10-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block during 43 minutes in Tuesday's 120-115 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Minix was influential in a variety of stats during his most successful performance of the current Tip-Off Tournament. The two-way player has found consistency in Austin and is still expected to spend most of the season with the G League team.