Riley Minix headshot

Riley Minix News: Team-high 24 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Minix recorded 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 114-102 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Minix notched his fourth outing with at least 20 points and tied his season high with nine boards. Over nine G League appearances, he's averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.1 minutes per game.

Riley Minix
San Antonio Spurs
