RJ Barrett Injury: Able to practice Saturday
Barrett (illness) participated in Saturday's practice, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barrett was held out of Thursday's game against the Nets, but the fact that he was able to take part in practice indicates this could be a brief absence for the Duke product. Expect further clarification once the Raptors release the injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Rockets.
