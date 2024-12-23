RJ Barrett Injury: Deemed GTD
Barrett (illness) is a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Knicks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Barrett was a late scratch in each of the Raptors' last two games due to illness. He'll likely have to go through pre-game warmups before a determination on his status is made. If he can't suit up Monday, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamison Battle could see more action.
