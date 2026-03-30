RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Barrett (shoulder) is probable for Tuesdays game versus Detroit.

Barrett is expected to play through left shoulder stiffness Tuesday. The star swingman has averaged 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest in his last nine games, shooting an efficient 53.0 percent from the field during this period.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
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