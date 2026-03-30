RJ Barrett Injury: Expected to play Tuesday
Barrett (shoulder) is probable for Tuesdays game versus Detroit.
Barrett is expected to play through left shoulder stiffness Tuesday. The star swingman has averaged 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest in his last nine games, shooting an efficient 53.0 percent from the field during this period.
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