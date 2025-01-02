RJ Barrett Injury: Iffy for Friday

Barrett (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Barrett has missed the last two games for the Raptors. The veteran wing is having a career year with Toronto, averaging career-high numbers with 23.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. If Barrett misses a third straight game, Toronto will likely look to Ochai Agbaji to help fill the void at small forward.