RJ Barrett Injury: Late scratch Friday
Barrett is out for Friday's game against the Knicks due to right knee soreness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barrett is a late scratch from the lineup Friday, and the Raptors may proceed with caution ahead of the postseason. With the star forward sidelined against New York, the likes of Ja'Kobe Walter, A.J. Lawson and Jamal Shead should be more involved.
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