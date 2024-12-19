Fantasy Basketball
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett Injury: Late scratch Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Barrett is out for Thursday's game versus the Nets due to an illness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett will miss his first game since Oct. 26 on Thursday after being a late addition to the injury report with an illness. Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamison Battle are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Barrett's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Houston.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
